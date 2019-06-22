PTI files disqualification reference against Faryal Talpur

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a disqualification reference against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur in Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to sources, a disqualification application was filed by PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj.

The application moved by PTI MPA Arsalan Taj states that PPP MPA Faryal Talpur has not declared her three properties in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), requesting the Speaker Sindh Assembly to action against the lawmaker under the article 62 (f) of the constitution of Pakistan.

We have filed disqualification against MPA Mrs Faryal Talpur for not declaring the following assets in ECP.#ZardariSystem #Sindh #PPP #PTI pic.twitter.com/inbpIQnCWq — Arsalan Taj (@ArsalanGhumman) June 22, 2019

The application further reads that Faryal Talpur has not declared her three residents, one in Larkana and two in Shahdadkot during the filing of nomination papers in ECP.

It must be noted that Faryal Talpur was elected from PS-10 Larkana.

The PPP leader was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last week in fake bank accounts case.

Following her arrest, she was shifted to her Islamabad residence which has been declared a sub-jail to incarcerate her.

The fake accounts case

The Federal Investigation Agency is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur.

Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July last year in connection with the probe. While his other confidant and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August 2018.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

