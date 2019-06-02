PTI dissolves all of its sub-organisations, posts across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved all of its sub-organisation, positions and sections across the country following a notification released here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The notification was taken into effect immediately for all office bearers except few of top positions including Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, Secretary Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Secretary Finance Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Secretary General Arshad Dad and Secretary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Abdullah Riar.

The latest move was apparently taken in light of PTI’s reorganisation process promised by the higher leadership after winning general elections.

On March 19, a committee, formed to finalise strategies for the reorganisation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had taken decision to immediately set up organisational structure of the political party across the country.

A session was held under the chair of PTI’s core member and chief organiser Saifullah Niazi where important decisions were taken for extensive alteration of the organisational structure of the ruling political party.

Consultations were held over PTI’s organisation in four provinces, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

It was decided that the political party will approve its constitution at the earliest following instruction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, an organisation structure will be finalised and implemented across the country, the session decided.

While addressing the session, Saifullah Niazi said that the process of organisation was most crucial phase of any political party. Niazi added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was facing various challenges as being a ruling political party.

He directed further consultation over remaining matter besides preparations for execution of the decisions taken by the session.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Saifullah Niazi had been appointed as PTI’s chief organiser by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 13, who has been given responsibility to strengthen the political party in all four provinces.

Niazi was also tasked to prepare PTI’s intra-party policies and preparations for elections besides completing of reorganisation process in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

