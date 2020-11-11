The upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections will see a close contest between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), according to two surveys conducted by Gallup Pakistan and Pulse Consultant.

The surveys put PTI ahead of the PPP, while the PML-N has been placed at the third position.

According to surveys, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader in GB followed by PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Gallup Pakistan asked the respondents who they will be voting for on November 15. In response, 27% responded said that they would vote for PTI, 24% said PPP, and 14 % said PML-N.

However, 35 percent of Pulse Consultant respondents said they would vote for PTI, 26 percent said PPP and 14 percent said PML-N.

GB elections: PPP, PML-N workers clash in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gallup survey shows there is a gap of only 3 percent between the PTI and PPP as the first choice of voters.

Meanwhile, 42 percent of Gallup respondents named Imran Khan as the most favourite leader, 17 percent said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and only 3 percent named Maryam Nawaz as the favourite leader.

As per the Pulse survey, 29 percent of voters believed the elections will be transparent, 51 percent said they could not say anything while 20 percent said they will not be transparent.

