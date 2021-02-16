PTI fields maximum candidates for Senate 2021 elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fielded maximum candidates for the upcoming Senate elections, scheduled to be held on March 03, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Ruling PTI have overall 52 candidates for the election of the upper house of the parliament.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has awarded tickets to 19 party candidates and the People’s Party with 18 candidates remained second and third in the number of candidates.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday announced that overall 170 nomination papers have been submitted from across the country for the Senate election.

In Balochistan BAP have 16 and JUI-F have five candidates for the senate. PTI has fielded three candidates from Balochistan, BNP-Mengal 05, BNP-Awami 02, ANP 03, Jamhoori Watan Party and Hazara Development Party one each and two independents have also filed their nomination papers.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 23 nomination papers have been filed by the PTI candidates and three nominations by the PPP candidates. JUI have eight nominees and three each by the ANP and PML-N. Jamat Islami has fielded one candidate for the upper house, while nine independent candidates have also submitted nomination papers for the Senate.

In Sindh 14 People’s Party candidates have filed nomination papers, 12 PTI candidates and 10 candidates from MQM for 11 Senate seats from the province. Moreover, two candidates of the GDA and one candidate of the TLP have also submitted nomination papers.

In Punjab, 15 candidates from the PTI, 12 from PML-N and one candidate each from the PML-Q and the PPP have submitted their nomination papers for the province’s 11 Senate vacancies.

Moreover, PTI have five candidates for the senate seats from Islamabad, PML-N have four nominees and the PPP has fielded one candidate from the federal capital.

The ECP had earlier stated that overall 87 papers were filed for general seats, 35 for the seats reserved for ulema and technocrats, 40 for women reserved seats and 10 forms for minority seats.

