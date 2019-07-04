PTI forms 21-member party Core Committee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) secretary general has notified constitution of the party’s core committee with endorsement of the party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI core committee comprises of 21 members including central secretary general Arshad Dad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head the committee while Arshad Dad, PTI Secretary General, will carry out duties as secretary of the core committee.

The party core committee will discuss key national, political and organizational matters in its sessions.

The committee will also convene its sessions to discuss the policy making.

The core committee comprises of Abdul Aleem Khan, Arshad Dad, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Fawad Choudhary, Naeem ul Haq, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Mehmood Khan, Pervaiz Khattak, Qasim Khan Suri, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Ali Zaidi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Atif Khan, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Shibli Faraz and Murad Saeed.

Comments

comments