PTI, GDA seeks JI support for Senate election

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) met with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman to seek the party’s support in Sindh for the PTI and GDA candidates for the Senate.

During the meeting held at Idara Noor-i-Haq, the party leaders also discussed issues relating to the masses in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Those who attended the meeting included PTI Senate candidate from Sindh Saifullah Abro, GDA leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah and Fida Hussain Niazi.

The Senate elections will be held on March 3.

In a similar development reported today, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Saturday announced its support for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Senate elections from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to sources, the Jamaat-i-Islami will contest on a seat reserved for women while the PPP would vie for a technocrat seat after both parties reached an understanding today.

Besides, this, the JI had also announced to support PDM’s candidate from the Islamabad seat, Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections.

