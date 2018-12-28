PTI going to form govt in Sindh, claims Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman claimed on Friday that the party is going to form its government in Sindh province.

Speaking to media here, the lawmaker from Sindh said the PTI will not wait for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to complete its five-year term. “We will form government in Sindh. A large number of PPP MPAs are in touch with the PTI,” he claimed.

His statement comes on the heels of the federal government’s decision to place the names of the PPP leadership, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on the Exit Control List (ECL) over their alleged involvement in the mega money laundering scam.

The PTI leader demanded Mr Shah to step down from the post of the province’s chief executive. “Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s name has been added to the ECL in fictitious bank accounts case,” he said, adding, “Murad Ali Shah has played a role of facilitator in his capacity as chief minister.”

He alleged the Sindh government was involved in financial irregularities, adding that it’s only duty was to indulge in corrupt practices. “It has been proved that all this happened in its tenure,” he added.

