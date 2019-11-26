PTI government releases funds of Rs8bn for Karachi’s development: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has released funds of Rs8 billion for the completion of ongoing development projects in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The funds released for Karachi will be spent through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company, sources said. The grant released by the federal government will be utilized in the reconstruction of Nishtar Road, Manghopir Road, Signal free corridor from Matric Board office to Sakhi Hassan.

Rs2 bn will be spent for making Green Line Project functional till Numaish Chowrangi, while Rs500 mn has been reserved for the construction of the Institute of Technical and Management Science in Hyderabad.

The PTI government, in the month of March, this year, had announced a Rs162 billion special package for Karachi.

Announcing the package, the prime minister had said it includes ten projects related to public transportation and seven to the sewerage systems.

The prime minister had said a campaign would have to be launched to preserve water in Karachi, regretting that no heed was paid to the preservation of water in the past. “What we can do as of now is to launch a water preservation campaign.”

He had maintained if one takes bird’s eye view of Karachi, it looks a heap of concrete and stressed the need for working out a master plan of Karachi.

Until Karachi’s master plan is made, the government will mull over ways of how to controls things, the prime minister said, adding vertical construction should be carried out in the city, except the areas close to the airport.

