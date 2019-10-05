PTI government to complete tenure, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its 5-year term, ARY News reported on Saturday.

She was addressing a news conference in Lahore, here today.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will fail in his designs of creating instability and chaos in the country. “The people will not turn up for the march and the students of seminaries will also disappoint him.”

She said the people are fully aware of the tactics and religious card used by the JUI-F chief to reach the treasury benches. She said Fazal-ur-Rehman has always practiced the politics based on vested interests. The SAPM said the two opposition parties whose leadership is facing corruption cases are using the shoulder of Maulana to achieve their objectives.

The special assistant said the government will not hinder a peaceful protest but the timing demands greater unity instead of anarchy. The march should be for Kashmir and not to dislodge the government.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said it is the first government which started implementation on the National Action Plan. She said the government has introduced the Madressah reforms program to enable the students of these institutions to get quality contemporary education.

On the economic front, the special assistant said the economy is being put on the right path and deficits are witnessing a remarkable decline.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting China from Monday and discuss bilateral economic and trade relations and the CPEC related projects with the Chinese leadership.

The situation in occupied Kashmir and India’s aggression along the LoC will also come under discussion during talks between Pakistani and Chinese leadership.

