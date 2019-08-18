PTI govt improved governance in first year: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PTI government in its first year introduced wide-ranging reforms and improved performance of ministries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad held to mark the completion of the PTI’s first year in power, she said that the incumbent government made institutions profitable and took remarkable steps for the betterment of the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Special Assistant dedicated the day to struggle of oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their right to self-determination.

She said the government in a short period of one year has put the country on a path of stability through strong foundations, hard work, and honesty.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself supervising the reforms agenda of the government. Under his vision reforms are being introduced in all institutions,” she added.

Ministry of Housing took steps to provide low-cost housing to the people. Visa regime was relaxed for 175 countries to promote tourism in Pakistan. she added.

Read More: PM Imran lauds his team’s 100-day performance, promises wide-ranging reforms

She said the government initiated the Ehsaas programme to provide financial support to low-income segments of the society.

The Pakistan Post and the National Highway Authority (NHA) were made profitable, she added.

She said noticeable improvements have been made in postal services, NHA, railways, and many other government departments.

Comments

comments