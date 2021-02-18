PTI govt paid back record $20b debt: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has paid back a record $20 billion debt in two and half years, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Roshan Digital Account crossing five hundred million dollars mark in remittances in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said the country is overburdened due to record debts taken by the previous governments.

The prime minister expressed his pleasure over the record increase in the country’s exports at a time when the economies around the world were badly affected by the breakout of the pandemic.

He said our exports have been more than our competitors including India and Bangladesh and added our textile sector is witnessing a boom and new textile mills are being opened.

Terming overseas Pakistanis, the country’s biggest asset, he thanked them for bestowing their trust in the Roshan Digital accounts.

The premier said as many as 88,000 thousand overseas Pakistanis hailing from 97 countries of the world opened Roshan Digitial Pakistan accounts.

“Many Pakistani expats are still unaware about the program,” said the PM Khan and urged upon the need for the campaign on the electronic media to aware them of Roshan Digital Accounts.

The common people are overburdened due to the devaluation of the currency. We are taking the economy in the right direction. The past governments only given relief to the elites, he observed.

Roshan Digital Accounts

According to the SBP statement, the simplification of the taxation regime will give a further boost to the Roshan Digital Account scheme, which has already attracted considerable inflows from NRPs in the five months since it was launched.

The RDA is a flagship initiative of State Bank aimed at connecting overseas Pakistanis with Pakistan’s banking and payment system. Looking ahead, the SBP will continue its efforts towards making the policy, regulatory, business and taxation environment around RDA investor-friendly

