PTI govt raised EOBI pension by 62 per cent within one year: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In another step towards state of Madina, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has increased the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension by 62 per cent from Rs5250 to 8500 within first year of its tenure, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “This helps us provide pensioners’ security in their post-retirement years.”

ہماری حکومت نے1 سال میں EOBI کے بوڑھے پنشنرزکوملنےوالی رقم 62% اضافے کیساتھ 5250 سےبڑھاکر8500 روپےکردی ہےجس سے پنشنرزکو ریٹائرمنٹ کےبعد کے ایام میں مالی تحفظ فراہم کرنےمیں مدد ملےگی۔ اس سرمائے کاکثیرحصہ خود ادارے کی اصلاح سےحاصل ہورہاہے۔ ریاست مدینہ کی جانب یہ ایک اور اہم قدم ہے۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2019

He noted that much of this contribution comes from improving the Institution itself.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari, had announced an increase of Rs2000 in term of pensions for registered persons with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

Zulfiqar Bukhari, while addressing an event, had made the announcement for raising the pension money from Rs6500 to Rs8500 of EOBI pensioners.

The pensioners will get Rs8500 pension from next year, Bukhari had said, adding that it would be hiked up to Rs15,000 after the completion of EOBI project next year.

