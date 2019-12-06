‘PTI govt spent Rs18.8bn on higher education in a year, PML-N Rs16.4bn’

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar taking to Twitter on Friday morning said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government spent Rs18.8 billion on higher education – 14.6 per cent higher than the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government did in the last year of its term.

“In the last year of pml n govt 16.4 billion were spent on higher education development projects. In 1st year of pti govt we spent 18.8 billion. 14.6% higher,” he said.

“This year we are targeting for more than 30 billion.. double the last year of pml n.”

In the last year of pml n govt 16.4 billion were spent on higher education development projects. In 1st year of pti govt we spent 18.8 billion. 14.6% higher. This year we are targeting for more than 30 billion.. double the last year of pml n. #knowledgeBasedNayaPakistan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 6, 2019

Earlier, on Nov 29, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar had said an ‘Education Awareness Campaign’ would be launched soon in remote areas to educate the public on their right to education.

‘Education Awareness Campaign’ would focus on encouraging and incentivizing families to send their girls to schools,” said Sania Nishtar while talking to the state-owned wire.

She further informed the government was spending resources both to improve the quantity and quality of education. Only improved quality of education can lead to enhanced human capital development, she added.

