PTI govt taking steps for promotion of industrial sector: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the government is taking concrete measures for promotion of the industrial sector.

Addressing a ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after assuming charge has started taking effective and prudent measures to augment the economic and commercial activities in the country.

Awan said the government is paying ample attention to the development of the textile sector.

She said all-out measures are underway for safeguarding the rights of laborers, who are the backbone of the national economy.

Back in the month of June, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had decided to adjust payable loans of the industrial sector on power distribution companies (DISCOs) through the subsidy granted by the federal government.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet made a series of decisions during the high-level session chaired by Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

