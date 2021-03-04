PTI issues show cause notices to two Sindh MPAs on discipline breach

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has issued show cause notices to two of its Sindh Assembly members over violation of the party’s discipline, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PTI has issued show cause notices to Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar MPAs over the breach of the party discipline.

Salman Aftab, PTI’s chairman standing committee for discipline and accountability, has put the two members on notice over casting their votes in the Senate election against the party’s decision.

The party committee has also directed for disciplinary action against Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar within seven days.

PTI’s standing committee for discipline and accountability of western region will initiate disciplinary action against the MPAs elected from Jacobabad and Ghotki.

Two members of the Sindh Assembly had cast their votes against the party’s candidates for Senate seats from Sindh in recent election.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) witnessed a turmoil in its ranks ahead of the Senate elections as three MPAs — Karim Bux Gabol, Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro announced they would not vote for the PTI candidates in the Senate elections because they were not taken on board while awarding the tickets for the polls.

Karim Bux Gabol, however, later returned to the party but Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro reportedly voted the PPP candidates in the election.

