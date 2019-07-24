PTI to celebrate July 25 as Thanksgiving Day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has announced to celebrate July 25 as Thanksgiving Day.

Radio Pakistan reported that PTI’s Chief Organizer Saif Ullah Niazi has directed all the central and district bodies of the party to celebrate the day in a befitting manner as the nation has shown trust in the party’s policies.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent tour to the United States has been a success. The outcomes of PTI’s policies are now becoming visible, Niazi added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his way back currently after completing his historic three-day visit to the United States.

Read more: PM Imran Khan calls for relations with US on equal footings

PM Khan along with his delegation left for Pakistan via-Qatar in a private airline. Before leaving for Pakistan, the premier had meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership in the US.

During his maiden visit, PM Khan held various meetings with the US leadership and also addressed a mammoth gathering of the overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area.

He also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Comments

comments