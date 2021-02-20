KARACHI: A heavy contingent of police has been deployed outside Chief Minister (CM) House Sindh after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter leadership announced a protest over the arrest of PTI workers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the PTI Karachi chapter MPAs on Saturday announced to hold a sit-in outside CM House over the arrest of several PTI workers in connection with PS-88 Malir by-poll violence.

The Karachi police on Saturday arrested another PTI leader Masroor Siyal from Malir in the Malir-by-poll violence case.

A case was registered against him at Memon Goth police station.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi today sent Haleem Adil Sheikh and his aides to jail on judicial in another case related to a scuffle with officials during an anti-encroachment drive against illegal farmhouses.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Malir heard the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and his aides for clashing with police and officials during an anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal farmhouses in Karachi.

The accused persons have been produced before the court today.

During the hearing, Sheikh’s lawyer told the court that it was the Sindh government’s cleverness that the terrorism sections were imposed in the case despite having two-day remand.

