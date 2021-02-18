PTI to emerge as single largest party in Senate, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will emerge as the single largest party in Senate, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Taking on the micro-blogging website, Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet said that the ruling party will secure 28 to 30 seats in the upcoming Senate polls.

تحریک انصاف سینٹ کے انتخابات میں 28 سے 30 نشستیں حاصل کر کے سینٹ کی سب سے بڑی جماعت ہو گی،نون لیگ اور پیپلز پارٹی کی نابالغ قیادت کو احساس ہو گا کہ تیل کس بھاؤ ہے، جلسوں بیانات اور استعفوں کے بعد لانگ مارچ خالی شارٹ واک رہ جائیگا، امید ہے ان جماعتوں کے اراکین اب نئ قیادت لائیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 18, 2021

The minister said the opposition will only have the option of a short march after claims of public gatherings, resignations, and long marches.

It is to be mentioned here that Senate polls are scheduled to take place on March 3.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, 170 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats.

