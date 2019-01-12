PTI lawmaker challaned for violating traffic rules in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Saturday challaned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MPA Adeel Ahmed for breaking traffic laws in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, Adeel Ahmed was fined for rs. 400 over breaking traffic signal in the metropolis.

The lawmaker while rendering an apology to the policeman said, he was crossing the signal in speed in his vehicle, could not notice when the signal become red.

He paid the challan and said it’s everyone’s responsibility to abide the law.

Adeel Ahmed became member of the Sindh Assembly after winning the 2018 General Elections from PS-98 in Karachi

Last month, traffic police had also challaned Ali Musa Gilani, the son of former prime minister, Yousuf Raza Gilani for breaking traffic rules in the city.

Read more: ‘KP lawmakers’ challaned for violation of traffic rules

Gilani was served challan of rs 520, over violation of traffic rules, as he was travelling in a vehicle, having fancy number plate and black tinted windows at city’s main road artery, Shahra-e-Faisal.

The city’s traffic police after issuing challan to Musa, had asked him to follow the traffic rules strictly.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam had ordered to initiate crackdown against vehicles running with fancy number plates and open letter in the province.

Comments

comments