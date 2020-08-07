PTI lawmakers summoned by NAB in assets beyond income cases

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned a Member of National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Karamat Khokhar, on August 13 in connection with the probe into assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The anti-corruption watchdog summoned the PTI lawmakers including the Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource for holding investigation into their assets beyond known sources of income.

A Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of the ruling political party, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena was also summoned by NAB on August 17.

Muhammad Sher Chheena and the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have also been summoned by NAB on August 17.

Moreover, the anti-graft watch also issued notice to the Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan to appear before the investigators on August 19.

The lawmakers have been asked to appear before the NAB officers along with records of their assets.

