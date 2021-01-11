KP MPA arrested after court rejects bail in PTI leader’s murder case

ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly MPA Faisal Zaman was arrested after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) dismissed his plea for protective bail in the murder case of PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal.

He was taken into custody from the court premises after the judge turned down his bail plea.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Faisal Zaman is accused of orchestrating Tahir Iqbal’s murder.

Iqbal was killed along with friend Sardar Gul Nawaz in Ghazi Tehsil on September 13.

Earlier, Faisal Zaman had secured transit bail in the case from the Islamabad High Court.

Accused Sher Zaman arrested on a charge of assassinating the PTI leader in a statement recorded under Section 164 CrPc in the court of judicial magistrate Abbottabad had reportedly confessed that he had gunned down the PTI leader at the instigation of MPA Faisal Zaman.

