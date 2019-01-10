PTI-led government never exerted pressure on NAB: Javed Iqbal

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday asserted that the watchdog is an autonomous body and added that the current government never exerted pressure on it.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Javed Iqbal said that NAB is working under the constitution and added that the accountability watchdog has the right to inquire even leader of the opposition. He said that NAB helped ensure rule of law in the country.

Javed Iqbal said that he never disgrace the prime minister and added that the premier’s respect and honor increased due to the NAB’s indiscriminate actions against corruption and the white-collar crimes. He said that the world acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against corruption.

Javed Iqbal vowed to strive for attaining logical conclusion in all mega corruption cases and added that the watchdog would continue its actions against the corrupt.

He continued that NAB had not given any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anybody, and was not even part of it.

