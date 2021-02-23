PTI candidate sends legal notice to Liaquat Jatoi over Senate ticket allegations

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saifullah Abro on Tuesday sent a legal notice to another PTI leader Liaquat Jatoi over Senate ticket allegations, ARY News reported.

The PTI candidate for the Senate election Saifullah Abro has sent a notice to Jatoi through his lawyer.

Former Chief Minister Sindh and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Liaquat Jatoi has accused his own party leadership of selling a Senate election ticket for millions of rupees.

Speaking at a press conference in Dadu, Liaquat Jatoi alleged that the PTI leadership sold a Senate ticket to Saifullah Abro for Rs350 million.

He also announced to convene a meeting of party leaders and his supporters on February 26.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a tweet also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Liaquat Jatoi for levelling “baseless” allegations against the party regarding selling party ticket to Abro.

لیاقت جتوئی صاحب نے آج سینیٹ کی ٹکٹ کے بارے ایک بیہودہ الزام لگایا۔ اب یا تو یہ یہ اپنے دعو کا ثبوت دیں اور اگر نہ دے سکے تو پارٹی ان کے خلاف سخت ایکشن لے گی۔ سیف اللہ ابڑو ان پر ہتک عزت کا کیس کریں گے۔ جتوئی صاحب خود نیب زدہ ہیں اور وہ خواہ مخواہ جھوٹے الزامات لگا رہے ہیں — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 23, 2021

Responding to Jatoi’s allegations, the SAPM in a tweet asked PTI leader Jatoi to present evidence of the sale of the Senate ticket to Abro otherwise the party will take serious action against him.

It may be recalled that PTI leader Saifullah Abro has already been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Saifullah Abro had filed nomination papers on the PTI ticket to contest the Senate election from Sindh on technocrat seat. His nomination papers were approved by the returning officer but challenged in the appellate tribunal of the high court.

