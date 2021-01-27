PTI MNAs from Karachi call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with the elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The MNAs from Karachi who met with the prime minister included Muhammad Akram Cheema, Ramesh Kumar, Fahim Khan, Saifur Rehman, Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Attaullah Khan, Syed Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Najeeb Haroon.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and SAPM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister discussed issues faced by the MNAs in their respective constituencies and their solutions and uplift projects for the metropolitan.

Earlier in the day, in a bid to remove obstacles and review progress on various initiatives being taken under the Karachi Transformation Plan, the federal government on Wednesday formed a 10-member monitoring committee.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, the committee will be chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan whereas chairmen of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Water & Power Development Authority WAPDA, secretaries of Finance, Water Resources, Planning Division, Economic Affairs, Railways and others would be members of the committee.

Read More: Ali Zaidi complains PM Imran about CM Sindh’s behaviour

The committee will also ensure timely provision of funds for the projects and it will assist the authorities in implementing the projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced an ambitious Rs1.1 trillion package for the development of Karachi in September last year and established a coordination and implementation committee led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Comments

comments