PTI announces three-day mourning over sad demise of Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday night announced to observe three-day mourning across the country over the sad demise of its founding member, Naeemul Haque, ARY News reported.

A senior leader of PTI told the journalists that the party’s all political activities will remain suspended during the three days of mourning. He said that his death was a great loss to the party and the country.

Earlier, expressing deep grief and sorrow at the passing of one of his oldest friends and political party member, Naeemul Haque, PM Imran Khan had said that he was one of the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and was by far the most loyal of its members.

PM Imran Khan had hailed Haque’s contributions to the party for the past 23 years and paid rich tribute to the services he rendered for it and Pakistan.

In the last two years I saw him battle cancer with courage and optimism. Till the very end he was involved in Party affairs and attended cabinet meetings as long as he was able. His passing has left an irreplaceable void. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 15, 2020

“In the last two years, I saw him battle cancer with courage and optimism. Till the very end, he was involved in party affairs and attended cabinet meetings as long as he was able. His passing has left an irreplaceable void,” the prime minister had added.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political affairs, Naeemul Haque had passed away after a long-standing fight with cancer at a private hospital in the metropolis.

Naeem-ul-Haq was suffering from cancer for years and had been hospitalized in the past, He was regularly getting treatment for it. The PTI leader was shifted to Agha Khan Hospital after his health had worsened earlier in the day.

