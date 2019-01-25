PTI MPA Ramzan Ghanchi injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ramzan Ghanchi was shot and injured near Karachi’s Ghas Mandi in wee hours on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, armed men opened fire at the PTI lawmaker after a brawl over a pipeline near his office in Ghas Mandi. He received a bullet wound on his leg and was initially shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi from where he was later moved to a private hospital for treatment.

SSP City Muqaddas Haider said a case of the shooting has been registered at the Napier police station. Two accused identified as Suleman Soomro and Shah Nawaz have been taken into custody while another accused involved in the incident is at large, he added.

He said further investigation into the firing incident is being carried out.

After being informed of the incident, PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman and other party leaders arrived at the hospital.

Zaman, while condemning the firing at Ghanchi, said he received a bullet on his leg and was now out of danger. He quoted the injured party leader as alleging that Suleman Soomro and his son opened fire at him. “Suleman Soomro also threatened to immolate Ghanchi along with his car.”

“If a member of the provincial assembly is not safe, how a common man would be?” he questioned. “The Sindh government has failed to secure life and property of the people.”

Ghanchi was elected from Lyari (PS-109) in the July 25 general election.

