PTI, MQM, GDA to hold session over Senate elections today

KARACHI: Coalition partners Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holding a key meeting over the Senate elections here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The meeting being held at a luncheon, hosted by Adviser Shipping Mehmood Molvi at his residence here.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, other federal ministers, Governor of Sindh and party leaders are expected to attend the meeting.

The PTI leaders will consult with allies, the MQM and GDA, over the Senate elections scheduled to be held on March 03.

The PTI has directed its members of Sindh Assembly to stay in Karachi for the upcoming Senate polls.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday reached out to MQM-P for support in Senate elections.

A PPP delegation comprising of Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Sharjeel Memon and Waqar Mehdi visited MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the upcoming Senate elections as the PPP leaders sought MQM-P support for their candidates.

The two sides, focused on the elections of the upper house of the Parliament in the meeting.

The MQM-P and PPP also shared concerns over the census process in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P is a coalition partner in the federal government with the PTI and both parties had already announced to support each other’s candidates.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque earlier said that the MQM-P will support PTI candidate for technocrat seat in the Senate election. The PTI, in response, will support the MQM’s candidate for women’s reserved seat in the Senate, he added.

