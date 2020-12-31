PTI, MQM leaders to discuss census, other issues today

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation to visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The coalition partner of the PTI-led federal government has shown reservation over census results of 2017.

PTI leaders Haleem Adil Shaikh and Firdous Shamim Naqvi telephoned MQM-P leaders Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Faisal Sabzwari and discussed the country’s overall situation.

The delegation will visit the MQM-P office at 5pm today. Sources privy to the matter said matters related to the by, Senate elections, and development projects will come under discussion.

Meanwhile, MQM-P’s reservation over census 2017 and other matters will also be discussed.

Read more: Sindh takes exception to fed cabinet’s decision on census

On December 22, the federal cabinet approved the results of the 2017 census three years after it was conducted. The MQM-P, a coalition partner of the ruling PTI in the centre, rejected the census results.

Meanwhile, the PPP maintains that the federal cabinet has no authority to either approve or reject the census results because the subject of census falls under the domain of the CCI. In a meeting on December 24, the Sindh cabinet had decided to take up the issue with the federal government.

