KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have yet to resolve a stalemate over a decision on nominating joint candidates on technocrat and women seats from Sindh province in upcoming Senate elections, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the matter, the two parties tried to reach a settlement over the matter during a meeting at Governor House two days back.

MQM-P, which is a coalition partner of the PTI in the federal government, was represented by its Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, and others while Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Haleem Adil Shaikh and Firdous Shamim Naqvi were part of the talks on behalf of the ruling party.

The sources said that initially, both parties agreed to file nominations of joint candidates on seats reserved for women and technocrats, however, later the two parties submitted separate nominations after a stalemate in the talks.

Sources within MQM-P said that the talks were ongoing and they would reach a settlement on technocrat and women seats within two days. “We have a chance to bag five Senate seats from Sindh if both parties agree to field joint candidates,” they said adding that it could be a major setback for the PPP-led Sindh government.

According to a report on Sunday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to contest elections on 10 Senate seats in Sindh.

MQM’s Rauf Siddiqui, Dr. Shahab Imam and Khizar Ali Zaidi have submitted their papers for the technocrat seat.

Faisal Subzwari, Khuwaja Sohail Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui, Dr. Zaffar Kamali and Abdul Qadir Khanzada have submitted their nomination papers for general seats of the Senate. Two candidates of the party have submitted their forms for women-specific seats.

