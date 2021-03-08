PTI pleads ECP for urgent hearing of petition on Gillani victory notification

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed another petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) urging it not to issue the notification on Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory in Senate election, ARY News reported.

PTI lawmakers, Maleeka Bokhari and Farrukh Habib have submitted a petition in the election commission seeking an urgent hearing of PTI plea over the matter.

Former prime minister Gillani was elected on a general seat from Islamabad in the recently held Senate elections.

“The matter is extremely important as a senator elected with corrupt practices now aspiring to become chairman of the Senate,” the petition read.

The petitioners pleaded to the election commission to fix hearing of the petition on March 11.

“It is a matter of utmost importance, which will bring long lasting consequences,” PTI members said in their petition.

“The election of Yousaf Raza Gillani has been a rare incident in the national political history”, the application further read.

“Hopefully, the election commission will hear the matter urgently, as it had heard the issue related to the by-election in NA-75 in Daska,” according to the petition.

Gillani, a PPP stalwart and joint candidate of the opposition for Senate, defeated the government’s candidate, Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, in the election on March 03.

Gillani is likely to be the opposition candidate for the chairman slot against incumbent Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is being fielded by the government.

