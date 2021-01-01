KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday approached its coalition partner in the Centre, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) to discuss a joint strategy for by-polls in the Sindh province and Senate elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a PTI delegation headed by Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi reached out to the PML-F, that is among the major stakeholder in the GDA, where they were welcomed by Nand Kumar and Sardar Abdul Rahim.

Speaking after the meeting, the opposition leader thanked PML-F leader Pir Pagara and said that they visited the PML-F leaders to discuss a joint strategy for by-polls in the province.

“The date for by-polls on three provincial seats has been announced,” he said adding that the PML-F was their coalition partner from day one and they wanted to extend the cooperation between the two parties in the electoral process also including Senate elections.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the 13-year PPP rule has ruined the province and they wanted to challenge it with the support of their allies.

PML-F leader Sardar Abdul Rahim said that Arbab Ghulam Rahim was contesting polls from Umerkot seat while by-elections will also be held on vacant seats in Sanghar and Karachi. “We are in talks with the PTI to field joint candidates,” he said.

Furthermore, the PML-F leader said that the PDM was on a collision course which could cause serious repercussions for a democratic process in the country. “We want the PDM and other parties to sit together to avoid the country from going into a collision course that will not be in favour of any side,” he said.

