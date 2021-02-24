PTI, PML-N candidates return uncontested on two women seats in Punjab

LAHORE: The candidates of PTI and PML-N returned uncontested on two reserved seats of Senate for women in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Saira Afzal Tarar, a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, withdrawn her nomination papers for the women seat, leaving two candidates for the two reserved seats for women in the field.

Thus Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Zarqa Taimoor and Saadia Khaqan Abbasi of the PML-N returned unopposed.

Earlier, Barrister Ali Zafar of the PTI and PML-N candidate had also won two special seats for Technocrats from Punjab.

It is to be mentioned here that 17 candidates have been in the field for seven general seats of the Senate from Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today displayed the revised lists of the candidates for Senate elections.

Overall 170 nomination papers were submitted across the country for the upcoming Senate election.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates conducted between 17 to 18 February.

The candidates filed appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 20th Feb and the appeals decided until February 23, as per the election schedule.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

The polling for the election of 48 Senators will be held between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.

Comments

comments