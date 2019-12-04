‘Great days ahead’: PTI senator says economy to ‘take off’ in 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday expressed the hope that Pakistan’s economy will “take off in 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

In a tweet, the PTI leader said: “Pakistan’s economic revival [is] being acknowledged by top international forums – World Bank, IMF, ADB and now State Department.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan – Pakistan’s economy to take off in 2020 iA. Great days coming ahead.”

Pakistan’s economic revival being acknowledged by top international forums – World Bank, IMF, ADB and now State Department. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan – Pakistan’s economy to take off in 2020 iA. Great days coming ahead. https://t.co/85Fdqj4hyB — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) December 4, 2019

His tweet came in response to Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells’ statement in which she appreciated the economic reforms made by the PTI government.

In her Tweeter statement, she said: “Pleased to see that @MoodysInvSvc has revised Pakistan’s credit outlook to stable thanks to @FinMinistryPak’s reform efforts and IMF program. With bold economic reforms, Pakistan can boost growth, attract private capital, and expand exports. AGW”

On December 2, Moody’s rating agency had changed Pakistan’s outlook to stable from negative.

Comments

comments