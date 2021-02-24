PTI issues show-cause notice to Liaquat Jatoi over Senate ticket allegations

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday issued a show-cause to its own party leader from Sindh chapter Liaquat Jatoi over Senate ticket allegations, ARY News reported.

As per details, a notice has been issued to Jatoi by PTI’s standing committee on Accountability and Discipline.

PTI has sought an explanation from Liaquat Jatoi over his allegations of the sale of the Senate ticket to another party leader from Sindh Saifullah Abro by the party leadership.

Jatoi has been directed to submit a reply within seven days.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saifullah Abro yesterday had sent a legal notice to PTI leader Liaquat Jatoi over Senate ticket allegations. The PTI candidate for the Senate election Saifullah Abro had sent a notice to Jatoi through his lawyer.

Former Chief Minister Sindh and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Liaquat Jatoi had accused his own party leadership of selling a Senate election ticket for millions of rupees.

Speaking at a press conference in Dadu, Liaquat Jatoi had alleged that the PTI leadership sold a Senate ticket to Saifullah Abro for Rs350 million.

He had also announced to convene a meeting of party leaders and his supporters on February 26.

