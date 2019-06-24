PTI against status quo: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said breaking status quo is PTI’s narrative.

“Maulana has called APC to disclose his pain he is going through now”, she said while speaking at a meeting of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors in Islamabad.

She added, the government is going to launch a new media advertising policy to make it compatible with the modern requirements. “All the stakeholders will be consulted for preparation of the policy”.

The SAPM said changes will be introduced in the role of the advertising agencies.

She said the government is taking measures to resolve issues of the owners of media houses so that the media workers are not affected and they are paid salaries timely.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government will make efforts to create a comfort zone for the media industry in order to ensure a conducive environment for media workers.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the people of Pakistan have mandated PTI to break status quo and to wage a decisive war against corrupt elements.

Chairing a meeting of PTI’s parliamentary party in Islamabad on June 17, he said past rulers had adopted a royal and lavish lifestyle and plunged the country into the quagmire of debts.

