PTI submits adjournment motion against Murad in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Khurrum Sher Zaman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in the provincial assembly, submitted an adjournment motion against Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Sindh Assembly on Monday.

According to details, the submitted adjournment motion demands a discussion on the revelations of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report in the money laundering and fake accounts case, during the next session of Sindh Assembly.

The adjournment motion further claimed that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah misused his authority by intentionally providing illegal assistance to the Omni Group, one of the key suspects in mega money laundering case.

In his media talk, Zaman warned, “We won’t let the assembly session run smoothly if our motion is rejected. Our prime demand is to replace Murad Ali Shah.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the report of the JIT had pointed to the Zardari Group and Omni Group’s involvement in the mega money laundering scam. Following the findings of the JIT report, the federal government on Dec 28 put a travel ban on 172 people, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and other PPP leaders and businessmen.

Several ministers of the federal government and PTI leader have been demanding resignation from the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, after his name surfaced in the JIT report.

