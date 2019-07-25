PTI celebrates Thanksgiving Day today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to celebrate July 25 (today) as Thanksgiving Day to commemorate party’s victory in general elections 2018.

Radio Pakistan reported that PTI’s Chief Organizer Saif Ullah Niazi has directed all the central and district bodies of the party to celebrate the day in a befitting manner as the nation has shown trust in the party’s policies.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent tour to the United States has been a success. The outcomes of PTI’s policies are now becoming visible, Niazi added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan received warm welcome at Islamabad airport in wee hours of Thursday upon his return from historic US visit.

Khan was accorded warm welcome upon his return from his maiden visit to United States, which is being considered as a “diplomatic win” for Pakistan.

Read more: PM Imran Khan calls for relations with US on equal footings

Having been filled with the love of the people who gathered after midnight at the airport to welcome him, Khan said: “It feels as if I have returned after winning the World Cup.”

During his maiden visit, PM Khan held various meetings with the US leadership and also addressed a mammoth gathering of the overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area.

He also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

