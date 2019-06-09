PTI decides to give tough time to PPP in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to give tough time to Sindh’s ruling party Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Protest movement will be initiated against non solution of issues being faced by people living in Karachi”, sources said.

The movement will be kicked off from NA-247, Karachi, what is said to be the strong base of the PTI is the city, under the leadership of MNA Aftab Siddiqui.

In this regard it was learnt by ARY News that first protest will be staged outside the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on June 14, in this regard pamphlets have been distributed in the constituency to ensure maximum participation of the people in the protest.

The protest will be expanded to other parts of the city after the showdown on June 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that differences have surfaced between PPP , PTI and MQM on the matter of ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, on the orders of the top court.

Back in the month of August, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would have working relationship with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as the federal government for development in the province but would not let them have a free ride in the Sindh Assembly.

