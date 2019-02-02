PTI’s Aamir Sultan bags NA-91 seat in re-polling

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Aamir Sultan Cheema on Saturday won NA-91 Sargodha seat after re-polling on 20 polling stations.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Aamir Sultan Cheema grabbed the national assembly seat by securing 12,028 votes. While his contender Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti took 3,134 votes and got second position.

Alhamdulillah won NA-91 ✌

Result of 20/20 Polling Stations:

PTI: 12,028

PMLN: 3134#NA91 pic.twitter.com/TOTufTE9hw — Amir Sultan Cheema (@AmirCheemaPTI) February 2, 2019

It is pertinent to mention here that following tampering of ballot papers was proved in the NA-91 (Sargodha) during the general elections on July 25 last year, the voting on 20 polling stations began at 8 am and continued until 5 pm without any break.

Earlier ,the investigation team, forwarding its report to the ECP, had advised re-polling for 20 polling stations. PML N’s Zulfiqar Bhatti had won the constituency after defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Amir Sultan Cheema by a margin of 279 votes.

Police, Rangers and elite forces had been deployed to ensure the security. The voters had been barred from carrying mobile phones or weapons inside the polling booths.

On Jan 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also sought report of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on NA-91 Sargodha elections.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the petition filed by PML-N candidate Dr Zulifqar Bhatti seeking re-polling at 20 polling stations in NA-91. On the query, the petitioner’s counsel apprised the bench that the ECP had not provided its report and order regarding their grievances.

