PTM leader, supporters attack military check post in Miranshah

PESHAWAR: Pashtun Taffuz Movement leaders along with their supporters attacked an army check post in former tribal region of Miranshah, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTM leader Ali Wazir had recently warned the military of grave consequences.

The incident took place at Boya area in Miranshah, the main town in North Waziristan region, where PTM senior leaders Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, were allegedly inciting the people against the armed forces and the state, sources said.

Mohsin Dawar and his supporters were also carrying arms during the instigating speech, said the sources.

The incident occurred at the place where the PTM was staging a sit-in protest after arrest of a suspect, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTM leader Ali Wazir had in a public meeting issued threats to the state institutions.

Commenting on the incident Haris Nawaz, an analyst, has urged for arrest of the accused PTM leader Mohsin Dawar and others involved in attack on the forces check post.

Mohsin Dawar, Manzoor Pashteen and others who are talking against Pakistan should be arrested so as they realize that the state could punish those who speak against the state, Haris Nawaz said.

They should be tried in military courts and awarded sentences over their offence, the analyst added.

Comments

comments