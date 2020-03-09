PTM leaders given special protocol by Afghan intel agencies

ISLAMABAD: The anti-state agenda of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, has exposed once again who enjoyed special protocol by Afghanistan’s prime intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS) during their visit to Kabul, ARY News reported on Monday.

Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir received a special protocol by NDS and other agencies upon their arrival in Kabul where they had landed to attend oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected president Ashraf Ghani.

NDS officials provided a special military helicopter to the PTM leaders, whereas, Mohsin Dawar has admitted that Ghani’s oath-taking ceremony was held up following a delay in their arrival to the presidential palace.

The members of parliament have also held a meeting with former chief of NDS, Amrullah Saleh, in a good environment in Kabul who is famous for his anti-Pakistan stance.

Murad Saeed, while talking to ARY News, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always urged for peace and dialogues in Afghanistan, on the other hand, tensions of Pak-Afghan border escalated whenever Islamabad raised voice for peace establishment in Afghanistan.

The minister said Ali Wazir has never responded the questioned raised by him on the National Assembly’s floor. The agenda of PTM leaders will be exposed more, he added. The legislator had also passed inappropriate remarks against Pakistani institutions.

Saeed vowed that the matter will be raised in the National Assembly against the PTM leaders who enjoyed special protocol in Afghanistan. He censured Dawar and Wazir, saying that they have never acted as the friends of Pakistan nor talked for the development Pashtuns.

Brigadier Retired Haris Nawaz told ARY News that the federal government should not give permission to PTM leaders to visit Afghanistan as both lawmakers are apparently pawns of NDS and India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

“Both lawmakers have always shown up as anti-Pakistan and anti-Army. The government should not show flexibility to the personalities involved in giving stances against Pakistan and its armed forces. I demand to take strict action against Dawar and Wazir by the higher authorities,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTM leaders had been stopped at Islamabad’s airport due to presence of their names in blacklist and exit control and later given special permission by the interior ministry for a one-time visit to Afghanistan on Sunday (yesterday).

