PTM organizer arrested from Karachi over anti-state remarks

KARACHI: Police on Friday arrested a central organizer of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) from Sohrab Goth area of the city over speeches against Pakistan Army, ARY NEWS reported.

Identified as Noorullah, the police claimed that he organised a public gathering of the PTM in Karachi, where speeches against Pakistan Army were delivered.

Noorullah has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation in this regard, the police said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Peshawar Police on Wednesday arrested member of the National Assembly and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir over anti-state remarks.

As per details, the KP police have arrested PTM MNA over his anti-state remarks in a public rally held in Karachi last week.

The KP police arrested MNA after the Sindh home department had earlier written to KP authorities requesting Wazir’s arrest as he made on Dec 6 some anti-state remarks.

Ali Wazir will be handed over to Sindh police, said KP police spokesperson.

It may be noted that Ali had earlier booked by KP police over hate speech and desecration of the Pakistani flag, back in March as well. The case was registered on the complaint of Charsadda SHO.

MNA Ali Wazir was involved in the desecration of Pakistani flag, hate speech and provoked people against the national institutions in his speech at a public gathering, the First Information Report (FIR) read.

