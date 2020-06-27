Lahore police writes to IGP to get PUBG banned in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Lahore police has written a letter to Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) seeking a ban on popular online game PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), ARY News reported.

According to details, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, in a letter, has requested Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastgir to immediately put a ban on popular online game by writing to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“PUBG is an online multiplayer game that has gained immense popularity among young people. The game should be banned immediately as it is leading to aggressive behaviour and suicides among teenagers,” states the letter.

It must be noted that Lahore police had decided to place a ban on popular online game PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) following the incidents of the suicide of teenagers while playing the game in Lahore.

On Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore, Ashfaq Khan had said that he will write a letter to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking a ban on hugely popular but brutal game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

He said that the suicide of two teenagers in the past four days in Lahore is a tragic incident and the online game must be banned now.

Last month, the LHC had directed the concerned authorities to ban the popular online game following its negative impacts on the children.

The directives had been issued by a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Atir Mahmood on May 18 following a petition which stated the PUBG gameplay is severely affecting education and psychological progress of the children.

Almost the same complaints and concerned have been raised against PUBG being a popular online game among youth in various countries around the world where teenagers and minors have even lost their lives due to the addictive game.

According to reports, four countries have banned PUBG Mobile include India, China, Nepal and Iraq, however, the ban was later lifted in India and Nepal.

