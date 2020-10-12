PUBG gets ‘first dynamic map’ in season 9

Online multiplayer game, Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PBUG) is getting a ‘first dynamic map’ with some real fireworks, improved graphics, new features, much more in season 9.

According to the latest teaser trailer, PUBG was introducing a volcanic map, Paramo, in season 9. The volcano-themed map is coming later this month.

PUBG Corp described Paramo as the game’s “first dynamic map”, and the latest trailer gave an extended look at its landscapes. Some speculate the map will be procedurally generated for each match, which makes sense in the context of the trailer and PUBG Corp’s description of a “dynamic landscape that will keep people guessing each drop.

Others think it may be closer to Karakin’s Black Zones, which flatten everything in their path – including buildings. A slightly wackier theory, as explained by PlayerIGN, predicts Paramo’s hook is actually time travel. Either way, it’s volcanic and dynamic, Eurogamer reported.

PUBG Corp started teasing the map in late September by sending a bunch of stone tablets to influencers, and later followed up with a lore video hinting Paramo is actually the location of the fountain of youth.

There have also been several hints pertaining to helicopters being added in the new season, in both a letter accompanying the tablets, a dev tweet and several teaser videos, so it seems likely the vehicles could be introduced as part of Season 9.

