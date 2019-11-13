PUBG maker announces 2019 third quarter results

BEIJING : Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings on Wednesday announced the un-audited consolidated results for the third quarter.

The world’s largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 20.38 billion yuan ($2.91 billion) profit for the three months through September. That compared with the 23.45 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 21% to 97.2 billion yuan, versus the 98.2 billion yuan average estimate of 17 analysts.

The company said that this quarter marked the first anniversary of its strategic organizational and also reported some initial progress and results.

For example, it said it reinforced its historic leadership in long form content activities such as drama series, variety shows, anime series, music, literature and comics via upstream integration.

Tencent also said that it made encouraging progress toward globalizing its activities, particularly for online games where they created, published or operated some of the most popular mobile games outside China, such as PUBG MOBILE and Call of Duty Mobile as international markets contributed a teens

percentage of games revenue in the quarter.

