Shocking!: PUBG claims life of a man on moving train

One of the most popular multi-player battle games, Player Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) claimed life of a man on a moving train.

Shocked! You should be as it happened in reality rather than during the battle game.

The incident as reported in Indian media outlets narrated that a man died on a moving train while playing the PUBG after he consumed chemical in place of water.

Identified as Saurabh, 20, the man was so busy playing the game with his friend that he mistakenly drank from a bottle containing chemical instead of the bottle which had water. Both the bottles were in his bag.

“Saurabh was busy playing PUBG and did not even look into his bag while fetching the bottle containing water and taking a sip from it,” said Santosh Kumar, who accompanied the victim during train journey to Delhi.

Further narrating the incident, he said as soon as he realised his mistake, it was too late for him as there was no medical assistance available on the train and in nearby areas.

By the time they reached Agra railway station, Saurabh was already dead, said Santosh, who was still in shock after the incident.

The body of Saurabh, who was a resident of Chandrabali Naka Jhansi Road in Gwalior, was later handed over to his family.

