PUBG Mobile gets new map with improved graphics, new features

Online multiplayer game, PUBG, has got Erangel 2.0 Map with improved graphics, new modes, revamped buildings, new features, water reflections and much more.

PUBG has introduced the new map in China where the online game is called ‘Game for Peace’. The Chinese version of PUBG Mobile has now started getting a new update which brings the Erangel 2.0 map a revamped version of the original Erangel map.

In a video shared by YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming – the Erangel 2.0 in the PUBG brings improved graphics, new areas, and more.

The Erangel 2.0 map has now started receiving a graphical revamp which features new textures and details in the environment and the buildings, Timesnow news reported

The map now shows the sky, water, and vegetation which have become realistic. There is also an ultra high quality option and now some buildings have got basements, and the nuclear plant, the mine, and prison areas have got a new layout. Other additions are abandoned tanks, horse skeletons, bunkers, and trenches.

The Erangel 2.0 for PUBG Mobile also gets submachine gun optimisations, improved DBS shotgun, swimming balancing, vehicle control customisation, training field sensitivity adjustments, sound optimisations, and a lot more. You can see the list compiled by Mr. Ghost Gaming.

The Payload game mode on PUBG Mobile now gets new weapons and vehicles. The Payload Mode 2.0 has been tipped to bring new equipment like UAV control terminal, individual soldier radar, and explosion-proof clothing.

