PUBG Mobile to make a major announcement on August 24

PUBG

PUBG Mobile has teased a “New Era for PUBG Mobile” on Twitter, the announcement for which will be made on August 24. The developers will make the announcement on YouTube and Facebook through a livestream. 

The announcement will be about a major update for the game and the biggest global mobile esports event for PUBG Mobile in 2020.

PUBG Mobile recently received a new update that added Ancient Secret Mode. In this game mode, players will find a building rising on Erangel and Miramar maps.

The building follows the zone and keeps rising from the ground level until it becomes a two-storey structure. On the second floor, players get to participate in a boss fight and earn rewards after defeating the boss.

The update also introduces Team Gun Game in Arena mode, which takes place on the Library map.

 

