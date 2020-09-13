PUBG mobile season 15 to start from tomorrow

Popular online game Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile season 15 with a number of major updates and tier rewards for players to work through is scheduled to start on September 14.

The players could download the season 15 from both the App Store and Google Play, however, the online game was currently unavailable in India as the government had imposed a ban on the game.

Android users can take advantage of PUBG Mobile’s new royale pass Prime subscription service and enjoy exclusive Prime-only player benefits.

Subscribers can get 300 or 900 royale pass vouchers each month, as well as access to prime-exclusive airplane ranking display perks, Techradar reported.

New theme and royale pass:

The new theme for PUBG Mobile Season 15 is called ‘BEYOND A.C.E’, and will include a new royale pass for players to progress through.

New cosmetic items:

There will be countless new cosmetic items to unlock, such as character skins, emotes and Unknown Cash (PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency) for players to earn.

It is pertinent to motion here that the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update is now live. The bumper patch has comprehensively updated the popular Erangel map, made improvements to the small-scale battlefield Livik and added Cheer Park, a private training ground for all players.

