PUBG Mobile to get Assassins Creed-like feature

A new PUBG Mobile update is being released next week and will include a range of changes for Android and iOS players.

In a recent social media post, the PUBG MOBILE team has finally announced that it is going to bring a whole new movement for players in the game.

The feature is quite similar to what players have experienced on the popular PC title Assassins Creed.

As per the announcement made by PUBG Mobile, the upcoming update is set to get a new movement feature called Ledge grab.

Ledge grab will bring new verticality in the gameplay, allowing a player to move upwards and climb rooftops. Ledge grab will give a significant advantage to the players since most players look down and neglect the roofs.

Another big feature is the use of gas cans as weapons. The PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 will let players throw gas cans and shoot them to make the red fuel inside the canister exploded.

The version 0.15.0 update is hitting the Play Store and App Store on October 16.

